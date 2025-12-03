Skin Health

FDA Approves Updated Label for Unloxcyt

Approval is for adults with metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation
needle injection
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Immunotherapy
Skin Cancer
FDA
FDA approvals
Prescription Drugs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com