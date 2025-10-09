Skin Health

FDA Approves Zoryve for Atopic Dermatitis in Young Children

The once-daily cream can be used anywhere on the body and offers an alternative to steroids in children ages 2 to 5 years
FDA Approves Zoryve for Atopic Dermatitis in Young Children
Photo: Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
FDA approvals
Prescription Drugs
Eczema
Drug Approvals
Atopic Dermatitis
Children

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com