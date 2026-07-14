Skin Health

FDA Expands Use of Zoryve to Include Young Children With Plaque Psoriasis

Children as young as 2 years can use the nonsteroidal cream anywhere on the body for as long as needed
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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FDA approvals
Prescription Drugs
Drug Approvals
Psoriasis
Children
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