Skin Health

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Tied to Increased Risk for Alopecia

Findings seen in adults with diabetes compared with both sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 and dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors
alopecia areata
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Diabetes
Side Effects
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Alopecia
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