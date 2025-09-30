GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Tied to Reduced Mortality in Patients With Psoriasis

TUESDAY, Sept. 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with psoriasis treated with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) have better long-term outcomes compared with those taking other diabetes or weight-loss medications, according to a study presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress 2025, held from Sept. 17 to 20 in Paris.Henning Olbrich, from the University of Lübeck in Germany, and colleagues conducted a retrospective population-based cohort study using real-world data from the global TriNetX database to identify patients with psoriasis who were treated for diabetes or obesity with GLP-1 RAs. Over two years, cardiovascular, inflammatory, and psychiatric outcomes were compared for individuals treated with GLP-1 RAs and those treated with other systemic antidiabetic or obesity drugs. The analysis included 3,048 propensity-matched participants (1:1) in each cohort.The researchers found that GLP-1 RA treatment was associated with significantly decreased all-cause mortality (hazard ratio [HR], 0.219) and a reduced risk for major adverse cardiac events (HR, 0.561). Additionally, GLP-1 RA-treated individuals had lower risks for alcohol (HR, 0.346) and substance abuse (HR, 0.510). The GLP-1 RA cohort did not experience more frequent typical adverse drug events. Risk reductions were even stronger in those with psoriasis versus persons with obesity or type 2 diabetes without psoriasis."Psoriasis management has traditionally focused on controlling skin symptoms, but these findings emphasize the need to consider the wider health risks faced by patients," lead author Ralf Ludwig, M.D., Ph.D., also from University of Lübeck, said in a statement. "GLP-1 RAs may offer a valuable dual benefit, improving both metabolic control and long-term health outcomes, representing an important step forward in holistic care for people living with psoriasis."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter