Skin Health

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Tied to Reduced Mortality in Patients With Psoriasis

Risk reductions stronger in those with psoriasis versus those with obesity or type 2 diabetes without psoriasis
glp-1 injection syringe for diabetes management
Adobe Stock/Thanayut
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Prescription Drugs
Mortality
Weight Loss
Psoriasis
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Risk Factors
Cardiovascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com