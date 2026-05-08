Skin Health

Higher-Dose Ivermectin No Better Than Standard Dose for Severe Scabies

400 μg/kg body weight plus 5 percent permethrin cream not superior to 200 μg/kg body weight plus permethrin
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Scabies
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