Higher Tattoo Exposure Linked to Reduced Melanoma Risk

MONDAY, Sept. 29, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Higher tattoo exposure may be associated with reduced melanoma risk, according to a study published online Aug. 21 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.Rachel D. McCarty, Ph.D., from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, and colleagues conducted a population-based case-control study involving 1,167 melanoma cases and 5,835 frequency-matched controls to examine the relationship between tattooing and melanoma risk.The researchers observed no strong association for ever receiving a tattoo with melanoma risk, but heavier tattooing exposure was associated with reduced risk. Compared with those who were never tattooed, overall melanoma risk was decreased among those who had received four or more tattoo sessions and individuals who had three or more large tattoos (odds ratios, 0.44 and 0.26, respectively). Individuals who had received their first tattoo before age 20 years had decreased invasive melanoma risk compared with never tattooed individuals (odds ratio, 0.48)."The results that tattoos could decrease melanoma risk surprised us. But this isn't a black and white case of 'get more tattoos, and you could lower your risk of melanoma,'" McCarty said in a statement. "Instead, we need to do more research to understand what we are seeing and if this decreased risk is simply due to behavioral or physical factors, or if there could be beneficial immune responses associated with tattooing which lower melanoma risk."One author disclosed receipt of personal fees from Epidemiologic Research & Methods, LLC.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).