Skin Health

Hydrogel-Based Dermal Regenerative Template Shows Promise in Wound Reconstruction

All of the healed defects were aesthetically acceptable, with minimal to no contour deformity
surgeons surgery
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Skin Care
Cosmetic Surgery
logo
www.healthday.com