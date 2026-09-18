Hydrogel-Based Dermal Regenerative Template Shows Promise in Wound Reconstruction

FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A hydrogel-based dermal regenerative template (hDRT) composed of type I bovine collagen microspheres embedded within a lower-density type I bovine collagen hydrogel is promising for wound reconstruction, according to a study published in the September issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery-Global Open.Natalia Mejia, M.D., Ph.D., from the Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, and colleagues conducted a retrospective chart review of patients who underwent definitive coverage of full-thickness skin defects with an hDRT.Reconstruction was performed for 13 defects in 10 patients, with defect locations including the face, scalp, and extremities. The researchers found that the wound etiologies were oncological, traumatic, and donor-site defects. Tendon, bone, nerve, and galea were included as exposed tissues. There was variation in defect size, ranging from 2 to 100 cm2. Wounds were managed using hDRT with immediate skin grafting, delayed skin grafting, and alone without grafting. Wound bed vascularization was displayed by all patients at eight days after application. The mean total time to healing was eight, 15, and 18 days for immediate skin grafting, delayed skin grafting, and secondary intention, respectively. All of the healed defects were aesthetically acceptable; minimal to no contour deformity was seen."Our goal is always to improve patient outcomes while minimizing the burden of reconstruction," coauthor Sameer A. Patel, M.D., also from the Fox Chase Cancer Center, said in a statement. "Our early experience suggests this technology can help us achieve excellent functional and aesthetic outcomes, while, in carefully selected patients, avoiding larger reconstructive procedures."Two authors disclosed ties to the manufacturer of the DRT used in this study.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter