Ichthyosis Tied to Increased Risk for Depression, Anxiety

FRIDAY, Dec. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Ichthyosis is associated with an increased likelihood of depression and anxiety, according to a research letter published online Oct. 18 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Gloria Chen, from the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues investigated the relationship between ichthyosis and clinical diagnoses of depression and anxiety. The analysis included 334 congenital ichthyosis cases and 1,336 matched controls identified through the All of Us Research Program.

The researchers found that individuals with ichthyosis were more likely to have diagnoses of depression (41.9 versus 23.8 percent) and anxiety (15.9 versus 7.0 percent) than matched controls. When adjusting for smoking status and hypothyroidism, ichthyosis was significantly associated with depression (odds ratio, 2.33) and anxiety (odds ratio, 2.48).

"Our findings of increased risk of depression and anxiety in individuals with ichthyosis highlight the need for routine quality of life and mental health assessments in this population as a standard of care," the authors write. "Attention to this important aspect of these disorders is essential for optimal care of the entire patient."

