Skin Health

Individuals Across Races and Ethnicities Report Psoriasis as a Considerable Burden

Moderate QoL impact reported, with higher burden of QoL reported by Hispanic/Latino and Black/African Americans
psoriasis
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Race
Prescription Drugs
Psoriasis
health care access
Ethnicity
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