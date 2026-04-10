Skin Health

Maternal Prepregnancy BMI, Birth Length Linked to Offspring Atopic Dermatitis

Increasing birth length positively associated with atopic dermatitis by age 3 years, while inverse association seen for short birth length
newborn length
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pregnancy
Eczema
Atopic Dermatitis
Newborn Health
BMI
Children

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