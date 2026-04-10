Maternal Prepregnancy BMI, Birth Length Linked to Offspring Atopic Dermatitis

FRIDAY, April 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Increasing maternal prepregnancy body mass index (ppBMI) and increasing birth length are associated with offspring atopic dermatitis by age 3 years, according to a study published online March 23 in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: Global.Frida Berents, from the University of Bergen in Norway, and colleagues examined whether ppBMI and offspring newborn anthropometric measures or fetal growth are associated with atopic dermatitis by age 3 years. Maternal ppBMI was reported at enrollment at midpregnancy in 2,107 mother-child pairs from the general population-based Scandinavian Preventing Atopic Dermatitis and ALLergies cohort. Standard criteria were used to diagnose atopic dermatitis at ages 3, 6, 12, 24, and 36 months.The researchers found that by age 3 years, atopic dermatitis was diagnosed in 525 of 2,107 children (25 percent), with a positive association seen with increasing maternal BMI (adjusted odds ratio per BMI unit, 1.03; 95 percent confidence interval, 1.00 to 1.06). There was a positive association for increasing birth length with atopic dermatitis (adjusted odds ratio, 1.06; 95 percent confidence interval, 1.01 to 1.12), while an inverse association was seen for short birth length (<48 cm; adjusted odds ratio, 0.71; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.51 to 1.00). There were no associations observed for birth weight; thoracic, abdominal, or upper arm circumference at birth; or fetal growth with atopic dermatitis."Our results highlight the importance of early-life growth patterns for the development of atopic dermatitis," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)