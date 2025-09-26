Mediterranean Diet Tied to Improvement in Psoriasis

FRIDAY, Sept. 26, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- A 16-week Mediterranean diet intervention significantly improves psoriasis severity in patients with mild-to-moderate disease receiving stable topical therapy, according to a study published online Sept. 24 in JAMA Dermatology.Javier Perez-Bootello, M.D., from the Instituto Ramón y Cajal de Investigación Sanitaria in Madrid, and colleagues assessed whether a 16-week Mediterranean diet intervention would improve psoriasis severity in patients with mild-to-moderate disease. The analysis included 37 participants receiving stable topical therapy randomly assigned to a dietitian-guided Mediterranean diet program or standard low-fat dietary advice without dietitian supervision.The researchers found that the estimated marginal means change in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) at week 16 was −3.4 (95 percent confidence interval, −4.4 to −2.4) in the intervention group and 0.0 (95 percent confidence interval, −1.0 to 1.0) in the control group. In the Mediterranean diet group, 47.4 percent achieved a 75 percent reduction in PASI compared with 0 percent in the control group. There was also a significant reduction in glycated hemoglobin in the intervention group versus the control group (between-group estimated marginal means difference, −4.1 mmol/mol; 95 percent confidence interval, −6.9 to −1.3 mmol/mol; P = 0.01)."These findings suggest that incorporating dietary strategies may be beneficial as an adjunctive therapy in psoriasis management," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter