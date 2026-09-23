Skin Health

Mortality, Comorbidity Risk Increased With Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

Increased risks seen compared with psoriasis vulgaris and nonpsoriatic individuals; mortality risks pronounced for those older than 60 years, men
psoriasis
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Journal
Mortality
Steroids
Psoriasis
Biologics
Comorbidity
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