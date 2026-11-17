TUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Chronic hand eczema (CHE) is common, impacting nearly 1 in 10 U.S. adults, according to a study published online Nov. 11 in JAMA Dermatology.Raj Chovatiya, M.D., Ph.D., from the Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, and colleagues estimated the prevalence of chronic hand eczema in U.S. adults. The analysis included 10,636 participants in the Chronic Hand Eczema Epidemiology, Care, and Knowledge of Real-Life Burden in the U.S. online survey.The researchers found that self-reported health care professional-diagnosed CHE prevalence was 9.6 percent overall. Among those with CHE, three-quarters of respondents (75.8 percent) reported hand eczema continuously for three or more months, as well as two or more flare episodes, in the past 12 months. CHE was more prevalent among men than women (10.5 versus 8.7 percent), employed versus unemployed participants (10.3 versus 7.8 percent), and urban versus rural residents (10.4 versus 6.3 percent). For each age category, men tended to have a higher prevalence than women in the same age range (18 to 29 years: 14.7 versus 12.1 percent; 30 to 39 years: 14.9 versus 12.0 percent; 40 to 49 years: 13.6 versus 8.2 percent)."These findings from a large epidemiological study estimating the prevalence of CHE in U.S. adults suggest that CHE is a common skin disease in the United States and emphasize the need for more comprehensive research to accurately quantify the burden of CHE and inform evidence-based prevention and management strategies," the authors write.Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical and skin care industries.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter