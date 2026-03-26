Skin Health

No Link Found Between Childhood Atopic Dermatitis and Markers of Cardiovascular Risk

Authors say universal screening of all children with atopic dermatitis is unlikely to improve identification of early cardiovascular risk
eczema dermatitis itch child rash
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Teens
Eczema
Cholesterol
Atopic Dermatitis
Atherosclerosis
Young Adult
Cardiovascular
Children

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