Over One-Third of U.S. Adults Report More Than One Sunburn in Previous 12 Months

TUESDAY, June 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- More than one-third of U.S. adults report at least one sunburn during the previous 12 months, according to research published in the May 21 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.Dawn M. Holman, M.P.H., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues describe the prevalence of one or more and four or more sunburns among U.S. adults during the previous 12 months using data from the 2024 National Health Interview Survey sample adult questionnaire.The researchers found that an estimated 88.1 million (35.1 percent) and 18.8 million (7.5 percent) U.S. adults had at least one sunburn and had four or more sunburns, respectively, during the previous 12 months. Spending time in, on, or near the water was the most frequently reported context of the most recent sunburn among adults who experienced sunburn in the previous year (60.6 percent), followed by exercising, drinking alcohol, intentionally tanning, and working at their job (24.7, 17.6, 15.9, and 12.9 percent, respectively). About half (55.1 percent) reported that the most recent sunburn occurred despite sunscreen use."Measures to adapt, tailor, and expand existing evidence-based sun safety interventions might help prevent sunburns and reduce the risk for skin cancer," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter