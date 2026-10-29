Skin Health

Passive Tobacco Smoke Exposure Linked to Nonallergic Atopic Dermatitis Severity in Young Children

Associations particularly strong for paternal smoking and postnatal household exposure
smoke baby
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Eczema
Infants
Atopic Dermatitis
Smoking