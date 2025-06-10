Pediatric Skin Care Regimens on TikTok Offer Few Benefits, Possible Harm

TUESDAY, June 10, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Pediatric skin care regimens found on TikTok feature multiple costly products, rarely show benefit or include sunscreen, and often pose harm from irritating active ingredients, according to a study published online June 9 in Pediatrics.Molly Hales, M.D., Ph.D., from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, and colleagues conducted a systematic analysis of TikTok videos featuring skin care regimens with content creators aged 18 years or younger. Two investigators created new TikTok accounts, reporting themselves as 13. Relevant content was viewed using the '"For You" tab until 100 videos were compiled. Demographics of content creators were collected, as well as the number and types of products used, and cost of regimens. A list of products used and their active and inactive ingredients was created.The researchers found that content creators ranged in age from 7 to 18 years. On average, each video reviewed had 1.1 million views. An average of six products were featured in the regimens, costing an average of $168 per regimen. Overall, 26.2 percent of the videos included sunscreen. An average of 11 and maximum of 21 potentially irritating active ingredients were included in the top 25 most-viewed videos. Of the inactive ingredients, 20 were included in the Pediatric Baseline Series, indicating elevated risk of inducing contact dermatitis."Pediatric skin care regimens on TikTok provide little benefit and may expose children to harm," the authors write. "These videos reflect and may amplify unattainable beauty standards and age bias while exposing children to irritation, allergy, and sun damage."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter