Poor Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Health Increases Psoriasis Risk

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 10, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Poor cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) health is associated with an increased risk for psoriasis, especially for those with high genetic risk, according to a study published online July 18 in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.Gang Zheng, from China Medical University in Shenyang, and colleagues examined the associations among CKM status, genetic risk, and the risk for developing psoriasis in a prospective cohort study involving 392,454 participants free of psoriasis from the U.K. Biobank. The presence of metabolic risk factors, chronic kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease defined CKM syndrome, which was categorized into five stages.The researchers found that the multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios for developing psoriasis were 1.21, 1.38, 1.64, and 1.72 for individuals with CKM stages 1, 2, 3, and 4, respectively, compared with stage 0. Compared with those at stage 0 with low genetic risk, participants with CKM stage 4 and high genetic risk had the highest risk for psoriasis (hazard ratio, 2.82). In terms of development of psoriasis, a significant positive additive interaction was seen between advanced CKM stages and high genetic risk (relative excess risk due to interaction, 0.82). Advanced CKM stage (stage 4) was associated with a greater reduction in life expectancy (2.03 years) within the psoriasis population."Our findings highlight the critical importance of early detection and timely intervention during the initial CKM stages to mitigate the risk of psoriasis and enhance life expectancy," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).