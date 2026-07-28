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Povorcitinib Beneficial for Moderate-to-Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Both 45 and 75 mg povorcitinib doses met primary end point of HiSCR50 at week 12 in two randomized trials
Povorcitinib Beneficial for Moderate-to-Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Clinical Trials
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Medication
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