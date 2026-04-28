Skin Health

Predictive Model Shows Moderate Performance for Psoriasis Relapse Risk

BMI, diabetes, biologic use, smoking, URTI, nonstandard medication were identified as independent risk factors and included in model
psoriasis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Diabetes
Psoriasis
Biologics
Smoking
BMI
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