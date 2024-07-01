Psoriasis, With or Without Psoriatic Arthritis, Associated With Fatigue

MONDAY, July 1, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Psoriasis is associated with fatigue, especially among those with psoriatic arthritis (PsA), according to a study published in the July issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Lea Nymand, from Bispebjerg Hospital and the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, and colleagues explored the characteristics of fatigue and its potential drivers among patients with psoriasis with or without PsA. A total of 2,741 adults with psoriasis (of whom 593 also had PsA) and 3,788 controls without psoriasis completed the Multidimensional Fatigue Inventory-20 questionnaire.

The researchers found that compared with the general population, the impact on total fatigue was greatest for PsA, followed by psoriasis (β = 5.22 and 2.10, respectively). Increasing joint pain intensity was associated with overall fatigue among patients with psoriasis with or without PsA (β = 2.23 for each 1-point increase in joint pain numerical rating scale score).

"Main drivers of fatigue were joint pain and itch, whereas psoriasis severity had little impact on fatigue," the authors write. "These findings highlight the importance of a symptom-based approach when treating psoriasis, rather than focusing on objective severity measures alone."

Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

