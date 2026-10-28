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Recommendations Developed for Management of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Strong recommendations made for adalimumab, bimekizumab, infliximab, secukinumab, routine pain assessment
Recommendations Developed for Management of Hidradenitis Suppurativa
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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Journal
Guideline
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
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