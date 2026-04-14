Recommendations Developed for Prevention of Pediatric Atopic Dermatitis

TUESDAY, April 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Recommendations are presented for the prevention and management of pediatric atopic dermatitis (AD) in two guidelines issued by the American Academy of Dermatology and published online April 7 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.Robert Sidbury, M.D., M.P.H., from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, and colleagues developed evidence-based recommendations on primary prevention of AD among pediatric patients and examined evidence of the association between AD and comorbidities. The workgroup developed 14 recommendations on primary prevention of AD, including a conditional recommendation for moisturizing skin care to decrease AD occurrence and conditional recommendations against early introduction of food, human milk consumption, and probiotic or vitamin D supplementation for primary prevention of AD. Although clinicians should be aware of comorbidities associated with pediatric AD, in order to optimize screening and/or management of comorbidities, further research is needed.Dawn M.R. Davis, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues developed evidence-based recommendations on the use of topical therapies, phototherapy, and systemic therapies for children and adolescents with AD. Twenty-seven evidence-based recommendations were developed on medical management of pediatric AD, including strong recommendations for moisturizers, topical calcineurin inhibitors, topical corticosteroids, crisaborole ointment, roflumilast cream, ruxolitinib cream, tapinarof cream, dupilumab, tralokinumab, lebrikizumab, nemolizumab with concomitant topical therapy, upadacitinib, abrocitinib, and baricitinib. Conditional recommendations were made in favor of bathing, bleach baths, wet dressings, phototherapy, methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, azathioprine, and cyclosporine."These guidelines were developed to educate and empower patients, caregivers, and the medical community so children with eczema receive the best care possible," Davis said in a statement. "Early, proactive intervention allows improvement in symptoms and quality of life for patients and their families."Several authors from both studies disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text - SidburyAbstract/Full Text - Davis.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter