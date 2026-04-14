Skin Health

Recommendations Developed for Prevention of Pediatric Atopic Dermatitis

Guidelines also developed for medical management of pediatric atopic dermatitis, including 27 evidence-based recommendations
eczema dermatitis itch child rash
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Eczema
Guideline
Atopic Dermatitis
Children

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