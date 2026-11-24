TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Smoking reduction is associated with a reduced risk for developing psoriasis, including psoriasis vulgaris (PsV) and palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP), according to a research letter published online Nov. 18 in JAMA Dermatology.Seong Rae Kim, M.D., from the Seoul National University College of Medicine in South Korea, and colleagues examined the association between changes in smoking intensity and subsequent psoriasis development using data from the Korean National Health Insurance Service database. Data from 1,536,170 current smokers who completed two successive biennial health examinations were included.The researchers identified 24,813 incident psoriasis events during a cumulative follow-up of 23,358,124 person-years. In the primary cohort, smoking increasers had an elevated risk for psoriasis compared with smoking sustainers (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.07), while smoking reducers and quitters had a reduced risk (adjusted hazard ratios, 0.95 and 0.90, respectively). The pattern was consistent for PsV (adjusted hazard ratios, 1.07 and 0.95 for increasers and reducers, respectively) and was more pronounced for PPP (adjusted hazard ratios, 1.10 and 0.91, respectively). In a sensitivity analysis conducted in a supplementary cohort composed of participants whose changed smoking intensity status at the second examination was maintained at the examination conducted at psoriasis diagnosis or end of follow-up, the adjusted hazard ratios were greater among increasers (adjusted hazard ratios, 1.12, 1.12, and 1.18 for psoriasis, PsV, and PPP, respectively), reducers (adjusted hazard ratios, 0.76, 0.76, and 0.66 , respectively), and quitters (adjusted hazard ratios, 0.58, 0.59, and 0.41 respectively)."Dermatologists should consider incorporating counseling on both cessation and reducing smoking into clinical practice," the authors write.One author disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter