Relatively High Frequency of Emergency Complications Seen for Dermatological Procedures

THURSDAY, Aug. 1, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A relatively high proportion of dermatologists experience emergency complications during dermatological, surgical, or cosmetic procedures, according to a study published online July 20 in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology.

Hilal Kaya Erdogan, M.D., from Eskişehir Osmangazi University in Turkey, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional descriptive study among 240 dermatologists who were surveyed regarding emergency complications during dermatological, surgical, or cosmetic procedures and their level of knowledge regarding emergencies and basic life support.

The researchers found that 53 and 43.2 percent of dermatologists reported emergency complications during dermatological and surgical procedures and during cosmetic procedures, respectively. Vasovagal syncope, hypotension/bleeding, and seizures were the most common complications. Emergency complications occurred more often among specialists, those with more than 5 years of professional experience, those working in their private clinics, and those performing an average of 10 to 50 dermatological/surgical procedures per week and fewer than 10 cosmetic procedures per week. Residents, dermatologists with zero to four years of professional experience, those working in university hospitals, and those who had both theoretical and practical training in basic life support had the highest level of knowledge.

"Dermatologists should be competent and prepared to intervene in medical emergencies in daily practice," the authors write. "Theoretical and practical training programs on basic life support and emergencies at regular intervals after graduation should be provided for dermatologists."

