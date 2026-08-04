Skin Health

Review Shows Antihistamines Offer No Meaningful Benefit in Atopic Dermatitis

H1 antihistamines likely result in small reduction in AD severity, itch severity, but below minimal important differences
eczema dermatitis itch child rash
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Eczema
Itchiness
Antihistamines
Atopic Dermatitis
Adverse Events
logo
www.healthday.com