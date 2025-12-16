Skin Health

Study Explores the Etiology of Melanoma Associated With Tanning Bed Usage

Tanning bed users more likely to have melanoma on body sites with low cumulative levels of sun damage, to have multiple melanomas
tanning bed tan skin
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Skin Cancer
Sunburn
melanoma

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com