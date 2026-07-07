Skin Health

Topical Ivermectin, Encapsulated Benzoyl Peroxide More Efficacious Than Metronidazole for Rosacea

Discontinuation more frequent with encapsulated benzoyl peroxide
rosacea
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Rosacea
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