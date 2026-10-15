Skin Health

Undeclared Pharmacologically Active Ingredients ID'd in OTC Skin Products

Six of 18 products marketed online contained UPAIs, including prescription-only clobetasol propionate
lotion cream creme
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
FDA
Prescription Drugs
Over-The-Counter Drugs
Skin Care
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