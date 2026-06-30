Skin Health

Whole Goat Milk Formula Can Reduce Incidence of Atopic Dermatitis in Infants

Protective effect of whole goat milk formula stronger in infants with parental history of atopic dermatitis
milk formula
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Journal
Nutrition
Eczema
Infants
Atopic Dermatitis
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