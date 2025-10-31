Adenotonsillectomy Improves Sleep Architecture, Respiratory Outcomes in Pediatric OSA

FRIDAY, Oct. 31, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For pediatric obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), adenotonsillectomy (T&A) significantly improves sleep architecture and respiratory outcomes, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in Laryngoscope.Basir S. Mansoor, from UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and colleagues examined the impact of pediatric T&A on sleep architecture, related sleep factors, and respiratory parameters in a cohort of 233 children (mean age, 6.85 years) with severe and very severe OSA (78 percent severe).The researchers found a significant reduction in the mean apnea-hypopnea index with T&A, from 23.51 to 6.25. Twenty-three percent of patients had persistent severe OSA; compared with those without persistent severe OSA, they had significantly shorter total sleep time (TST; 350.54 versus 413.73 minutes), less stage N3 sleep (89.54 versus 109.63 minutes), less stage R sleep (69.56 versus 91.43 minutes), and a higher arousal index (15.65 versus 10.34). There was a strong correlation between changes in TST and changes in stage N2 sleep and stage R sleep (r = 0.74 and 0.68, respectively)."Although T&A is effective for most patients, 23 percent of our cohort maintained severe OSA postoperatively," the authors write. "These findings suggest that certain patients may require more intensive postoperative monitoring or additional interventions beyond T&A alone."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter