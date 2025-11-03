Reducing Use of Sleep Drugs Helps Older Adults Live Better

MONDAY, Nov. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Reducing future use of sleep medications could help older adults live healthier lives with fewer limitations, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in The Lancet Regional Health -- Americas.Hanke Heun-Johnson, from University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, and colleagues estimated the remaining lifetime burden of sleep medication for U.S. adults older than 50 years. The Future Elderly Model microsimulation used data from the Health and Retirement Study (1998 to 2018). The researchers found that by avoiding future sleep medication use in the 15.3 million Americans older than 50 years regularly using these drugs, the lifetime incidence of falls decreased by 8.5 percent and cognitive impairment decreased by 2.1 percent. Additionally, life expectancy increased by 0.11 years. Eliminating future use collectively could save 1.7 million life years and 1.3 million quality-adjusted life years. The net lifetime economic savings was estimated to be $6,600 per person and $101 billion in the United States. Improved quality of life accounted for the largest share."Insomnia is a serious issue for many older adults, but regular use of sleep medication can pose real risks. Supporting physicians in reducing prescriptions and promoting safer, proven alternatives will ultimately benefit patients and society," coauthor Jason Doctor, also from USC, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter