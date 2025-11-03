Sleep Disorders

Reducing Use of Sleep Drugs Helps Older Adults Live Better

Benefits include reduction in falls and cognitive impairment and improvements in life expectancy, quality of life
pill water bed night
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Aging
Sleep Disorder
Prescription Drugs
Insomnia

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com