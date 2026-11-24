TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- During 2000 to 2024, there was a decrease in the age-adjusted stroke death rate, although rates increased among certain groups in the most recent trend periods, according to research published in the Nov. 19 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.Xin Tong, M.P.H., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues examined 25-year trends in stroke death rates among U.S. adults across age, sex, and geographic areas using mortality data from the 2000 to 2024 National Vital Statistics System.The researchers observed a decline in the age-adjusted stroke death rate among U.S. adults during 2000 to 2024, from 81.4 to 51.9 per 100,000 (average annual percentage change, −2.0 percent), with decreasing trends across all age groups, sexes, U.S. Census Bureau regions, and U.S. jurisdictions (apart from Delaware). The overall rates decreased during 2000 to 2009, remained stable during 2009 to 2018, increased during 2018 to 2021, and decreased during 2021 to 2024, with annual percentage changes of −5.2 during 2000 to 2009, 4.0 percent during 2018 to 2021, and −2.4 percent during 2021 to 2024. Among adults aged 35 to 44 years, those aged 85 years and older, women, residents of the Midwest and South U.S. Census Bureau regions, and in 12 U.S. jurisdictions, rates increased during the most recent trend periods."Recent stalled or reversed declines in stroke death rates among younger adults, women, and residents of some U.S. Census Bureau regions and several U.S. jurisdictions indicate uneven progress," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter