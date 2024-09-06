Adjunctive IV Argatroban, Eptifibatide Do Not Cut Disability After Stroke

FRIDAY, Sept. 6, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Adjunctive treatment with intravenous argatroban or eptifibatide does not reduce poststroke disability among patients with acute ischemic stroke treated with intravenous thrombolysis within three hours after symptom onset, according to a study published in the Sept. 5 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Opeolu Adeoye, M.D., from Washington University in St. Louis, and colleagues conducted a phase 3, randomized, controlled clinical trial at 57 U.S. sites involving patients with acute ischemic stroke who had received intravenous thrombolysis within three hours after symptom onset. Participants received intravenous argatroban (59 patients), eptifibatide (227 patients), or placebo (228 patients) within 75 minutes after initiation of thrombolysis.

The researchers found that at 90 days, the mean utility-weighted modified Rankin scale scores were 5.2 ± 3.7, 6.3 ± 3.2, and 6.8 ± 3.0 with argatroban, eptifibatide, and placebo, respectively. The posterior probabilities that argatroban was better than placebo and that eptifibatide was better than placebo were 0.002 and 0.041, respectively (posterior mean difference in utility-weighted modified Rankin scale score, −1.51 ± 0.51 and −0.50 ± 0.29, respectively). The three groups had a similar incidence of symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage (4, 3, and 2 percent, respectively). Mortality at 90 days was higher in the argatroban and eptifibatide groups versus the placebo group (24 and 12 percent, respectively, versus 8 percent).

"We found no benefit of adjunctive intravenous argatroban or eptifibatide in patients with acute ischemic stroke treated with intravenous thrombolysis within three hours after symptom onset," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)