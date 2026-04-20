Stroke

Asundexian Reduces Recurrent Stroke Risk Without Increasing Bleeding

No increase seen in incidence of major bleeding, adverse events, or serious adverse events compared with placebo
Brain stroke concept. Migraine and headache conceptual image, 3D illustration
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Stroke
Anticoagulants
Clinical Trials
Adverse Events
Bleeding
Medication

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