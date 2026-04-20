Asundexian Reduces Recurrent Stroke Risk Without Increasing Bleeding

MONDAY, April 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Asundexian, an activated factor XI inhibitor, at a daily dose of 50 mg yields lower risks for ischemic stroke for patients with noncardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA) treated with antiplatelet therapy, without increasing bleeding risk, according to a study published in the April 16 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.Mukul Sharma, M.D., from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and colleagues randomly assigned patients within 72 hours after onset of a noncardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk TIA to receive oral asundexian (50 mg once daily) or placebo in addition to planned dual or single antiplatelet therapy in a phase 3 trial (6,162 and 6,165 patients, respectively).The researchers found that the incidence of ischemic stroke was significantly lower in the asundexian group versus the placebo group (6.2 versus 8.4 percent). The asundexian group also had a lower incidence of the composite of death from cardiovascular causes, myocardial infarction, or stroke. The groups had a similar incidence of major bleeding (1.9 and 1.7 percent, respectively, in the asundexian and placebo groups). The incidence of adverse events was 69.3 and 70.1 percent in the asundexian and placebo groups, respectively, while the incidence of serious adverse events was 19.2 and 19.5 percent, respectively."Asundexian reduced the occurrence of a stroke by 26 percent, and this benefit was consistent across patients of different ages, sexes, stroke severity, and stroke causes, without increasing major bleeding or other serious side-effects," Sharma said in a statement.The study was funded by Bayer, which is developing asundexian.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)Editorial (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter