MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The burden and cost of stroke is projected to increase by 2050, affecting sociodemographic groups unequally, according to a scientific statement issued by the American Heart Association and published online Nov. 23 in Stroke.Hugo J. Aparicio, M.D., M.P.H., from the Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, and colleagues estimated recent trends in stroke prevalence and costs and then projected prevalence and costs through 2050, accounting for population sociodemographic changes.The researchers estimate that stroke will affect 6.1 and 6.7 percent of men and women, respectively, by 2050. The prevalence is expected to be highest among Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, and multiracial adults, reaching 25 to 30 percent among those older than 80 years versus 16 percent among White adults older than 80 years. The largest relative increase is expected among Hispanic and Asian Americans; depending on age, a twofold to sixfold increase in absolute case numbers is expected. Among people with lower levels of education or income and those without health insurance, prevalence will remain high, while among high school and college graduates and middle- and high-income earners, absolute numbers will roughly double and costs will increase fivefold to eightfold. Annual stroke care costs will quintuple to $142 billion among those aged 45 to 64 years, after adjustment for inflation. Cost increases >1,000 percent are projected for young adults aged 20 to 44 years and Hispanic, American Indian/Alaska Native, and multiracial populations."The projected growth in stroke is a warning that the U.S. must strengthen prevention efforts now, particularly for younger adults and communities facing the greatest increases," Aparicio said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to Boston Scientific, SymKardia, and PhysCade.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter