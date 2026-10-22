Stroke

Early Rhythm Control Beneficial for Patients With A-Fib, Stroke

Initiation of rhythm control within eight weeks of admission linked to lower risk for recurrent stroke, systemic embolism
heart chest heart rate atrial fibrillation a-fib
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Journal
Stroke
Atrial Fibrillation
Clots
Arrhythmia
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