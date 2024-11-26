Exposures to Eight Factors Contribute to Increasing Trends in IHD, Stroke

TUESDAY, Nov. 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Altered exposures to eight factors contribute to increasing trends in ischemic heart disease (IHD) and stroke on a global scale, according to a study published online Nov. 20 in PLOS Global Public Health.

Ruiqi Xia, from Fudan University School of Public Health in Shanghai, and colleagues extracted age-standardized incidence rates (ASIRs) of IHD and stroke and summary exposure values (SEVs) of 87 attributable factors to examine temporal trends and identify potential contributing factors.

The researchers found a declining trend for ASIRs of stroke and IHD (average annual percentage change, –0.64 and –0.67 percent). However, increases in the ASIR of IHD were seen in Eastern Sub-Saharan Africa, Western Sub-Saharan Africa, East Asia, Central Asia, and Oceania, especially in Uzbekistan and 55 other countries experiencing rapid socioeconomic translation. At the country level, eight factors were reversely associated with the ASIR of IHD and stroke, including diet high in trans-fatty acids, diet low in calcium, high body mass index, household air pollution from solid fuels, nonexclusive breastfeeding, occupational ergonomic factors, vitamin A deficiency, and occupational exposure to particulate matter, gases, and fumes. Significant reverse associations were seen for the factors with the ASIRs of IHD and stroke in Western Sub-Saharan Africa, East Asia, and Oceania.

"The findings indicate the contribution of the altered SEVs of the risk factors in the discrepant trends of IHD and stroke, and the determinant role of socioeconomic development in the changing patterns of the risk factors and the incidences of IHD and stroke," the authors write.

