TUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Sunharbo (asundexian) 50 mg tablets, in combination with antiplatelet therapy, to reduce the risk for stroke in adults following a recent mild-to-moderate noncardioembolic ischemic stroke or a high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA).Sunharbo is the first factor XIa inhibitor approved for use with antiplatelet therapy. However, concomitant use with medicines that are combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inducers is not recommended due to a decrease in Sunharbo’s effectiveness. Furthermore, Sunharbo is not recommended in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment, nor is it approved for stroke prevention in patients with atrial fibrillation.The approval is based on results from the OCEANIC-STROKE phase 3 study, in which 12,327 adults with a noncardioembolic ischemic stroke (NIH Stroke Scale ≤15) or high-risk TIA were randomly assigned to Sunharbo or placebo within 72 hours of symptom onset, in addition to antiplatelet therapy. Compared with placebo, Sunharbo 50 mg once daily significantly reduced the risk for ischemic stroke by 26 percent during a median treatment of 14.2 months. The overall rate of major bleeding was similar between the groups, but was increased with Sunharbo in patients older than 75 years and during the first 90 days of treatment. Diarrhea was the most frequently reported adverse reaction (≥3 percent of Sunharbo-treated patients). Gastrointestinal bleeding occurred more often with Sunharbo than placebo."For those who survive a stroke, the risk of another potentially devastating event is highest in the days and weeks after the initial event, and that risk persists over time," Ashkan Shoamanesh, M.D., co-principal investigator of the OCEANIC-STROKE study at McMaster University, said in a statement. "I believe Sunharbo introduces an important new addition to poststroke care that can be used to help patients reduce the risk of a secondary stroke."Approval of Sunharbo was granted to Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals.More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter