Stroke

Heavy Alcohol Use Linked to Cerebral Small Vessel Disease in Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Independent association seen for heavy alcohol use with severe white matter hyperintensities and hypertensive cSVD pattern
alcohol wine

Shutterstock

Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Stroke
Alcohol
Risk Factors
Vascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com