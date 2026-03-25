Stroke

Incident Stroke Risk Down in More Intensely Developed Neighborhoods

Exposure to greater development intensity linked to reduced stroke risk, with hazard ratio of 0.975
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
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Stroke
Neighborhood

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