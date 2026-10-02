Stroke

Lower Cognitive Functioning During 60s Linked to Subsequent Stroke Risk

Lower cognitive functioning in global cognition, episodic memory, and perceptual speed linked to increased stroke risk
anxiety dementia senior woman
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Seniors
Journal
Stroke
Memory Problems
Cognitive Function
Risk Factors
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