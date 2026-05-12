Muscle Function Linked to Risk for Incident Stroke, Mortality

TUESDAY, May 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Sarcopenia, lower grip strength, and slower walking pace are associated with an increased risk for stroke, according to a study published online May 8 in Stroke.Li-Li Tang, from The Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China, and colleagues conducted a prospective study involving 482,699 participants from the U.K. Biobank to examine the association of sarcopenia status, grip strength, and walking pace with incident stroke and poststroke mortality.The researchers found that probable sarcopenia prevalence was 4.7 percent in the cohort, and confirmed sarcopenia prevalence was 0.4 percent. Participants with versus those without probable sarcopenia had a higher risk for any stroke, ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke (adjusted hazard ratios, 1.30, 1.31, and 1.41, respectively). Increased all-cause mortality was seen in association with probable or confirmed sarcopenia among those who had a stroke. The risk for any stroke was elevated in association with lower grip strength (absolute: adjusted hazard ratio, 1.07 per 5 kg; relative: adjusted hazard ratio, 1.36 per 1 kg/[kg/m2]) and a slow walking pace (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.64 versus brisk pace). A faster walking pace was associated with a lower risk for any stroke and ischemic stroke in a Mendelian randomization analysis (odds ratios, 0.94 and 0.95, respectively, per standard deviation increase)."Our findings suggest that quick, standard screenings for physical function, such as grip strength and walking pace, may help us identify adults with higher risk of stroke, potentially supporting earlier prevention strategies," coauthor Lu-sha Tong, M.D., also from The Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter