Stroke

Muscle Function Linked to Risk for Incident Stroke, Mortality

Higher risk for any stroke, ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke seen for those with versus without probable sarcopenia
sarcopenia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Stroke
Muscle Problems
Risk Factors
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