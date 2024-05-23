Nationwide Prevalence of Stroke Up From 2011-2013 to 2020-2022

THURSDAY, May 23, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence of stroke increased from 2011-2013 to 2020-2022, according to research published in the May 23 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Omoye E. Imoisili, M.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues used data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System to analyze age-standardized stroke prevalence during 2011 to 2022 among adults.

The researchers found a 7.8 percent increase in overall self-reported stroke prevalence nationwide from 2011-2013 to 2020-2022. Adults aged 18 to 64 years; women and men; non-Hispanic Black or African American, non-Hispanic Whites, and Hispanic or Latino persons; and adults with less than a college degree all had increases in prevalence. The prevalence of stroke was higher among adults aged 65 years and older versus younger adults; among non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and Black versus White adults; and among adults with less than a high school education versus higher levels of education. The prevalence of stroke increased in 10 states and decreased in the District of Columbia.

"Advancing focused evidence-based practices and programs for stroke awareness, prevention, and treatment is essential for improving the cerebrovascular health of the nation," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text