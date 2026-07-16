Stroke

Odds of Stroke Lower Among Black Individuals Who Have Immigrated

Odds of stroke lowest for those who had recently immigrated, with adjusted odds ratio of 0.27 for <15 years
Brain stroke concept. Migraine and headache conceptual image, 3D illustration
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