Stroke

Recommendations Updated for Adult Stroke Rehabilitation, Recovery

Guidelines emphasize importance of emotional well-being after stroke and encourage early initiation of rehab
rehabilitation physical exercise rehab
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Stroke
Guideline
Rehabilitation
logo
www.healthday.com