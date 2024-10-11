Risk for Ischemic Stroke, ICH Increased With Carbonated Drink Intake

FRIDAY, Oct. 11, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Carbonated beverages are associated with an increased risk for ischemic stroke and intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH), according to a study published online Sept. 27 in the Journal of Stroke.

Andrew Smyth, from McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences in Ontario, Canada, and colleagues examined the association between cold beverage intake and stroke in an international matched case-control study of first stroke. Beverage intake was reported using food frequency questionnaires and by answering a question about drinking water. Data were included for 13,462 cases and 13,488 controls.

The researchers identified a linear association for carbonated beverages with ischemic stroke after multivariable adjustment (odds ratio, 2.39); only consumption once/day was associated with ICH (odds ratio, 1.58). Fruit juice/drinks were not associated with ischemic stroke, but were associated with increased odds of ICH with once/day or twice/day consumption (odds ratios, 1.37 and 3.18, respectively). Intake of more than seven cups/day water was associated with a reduced risk for ischemic stroke (odds ratio, 0.82) but not ICH. There was variation in the associations by geographic region.

"We encourage individuals to maintain adequate levels of hydration and generate hypotheses that the future risk of stroke could be reduced by optimizing water intake, minimizing fruit juice/drinks, and avoiding carbonated beverages," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text