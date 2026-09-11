Stroke

Risk for Ischemic Stroke Increased After Cancer Diagnosis

Risk increased within one year after cancer diagnosis and peaked during first three months
Brain stroke concept. Migraine and headache conceptual image, 3D illustration
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Cancer
Stroke
logo
www.healthday.com