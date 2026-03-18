Specific Forms of Substance Misuse Increase Stroke Risk

WEDNESDAY, March 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Specific forms of substance misuse, including cocaine, amphetamines, and cannabis, increase stroke risk, according to a study published online Jan. 21 in the International Journal of Stroke.Megan Ritson, Ph.D., from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of studies reporting associations between illicit drug use and stroke to examine the potential causal effects of substance dependence on stroke subtypes. The meta-analysis included 32 studies, with more than 100 million total participants.The researchers found significant associations for cannabis, cocaine, and amphetamines with increased stroke risk in the meta-analysis (odds ratios [OR], 1.37, 1.96, and 2.22, respectively); no significant association was seen for opioids. Some heterogeneity was seen for cannabis, as well as small-study effects. Cannabis use disorder was associated with any stroke and large artery stroke (OR, 1.11 and 1.35, respectively) in Mendelian randomization analyses, while cocaine dependence was associated with cardioembolic stroke and intracerebral hemorrhage (OR, 1.08 and 1.38, respectively). Overall, there was an association for genetically predicted substance use disorder with any stroke and intracerebral hemorrhage (OR, 1.33 and 7.79, respectively). No significant associations were seen for nicotine dependence, while problematic and dependent alcohol use were linked to large artery and cardioembolic stroke."This is the most comprehensive analysis ever conducted on recreational drug use and stroke risk and provides compelling evidence that drugs like cocaine, amphetamines, and cannabis are causal risk factors for stroke," Ritson said in a statement. "These findings give us stronger evidence to guide future research and public health strategies."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter