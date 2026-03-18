Stroke

Specific Forms of Substance Misuse Increase Stroke Risk

Cannabis use disorder linked to any stroke, large artery stroke in Mendelian randomization analyses
drugs
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Cannabis
Stroke
Opioids
Cocaine
Nicotine
Substance Use Disorder
Alcohol
Amphetamines

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